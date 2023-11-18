Kick goals with Perth Hornets at AFL9s Give It A Go Day



Local queer AFL squad, The Perth Hornets, are inviting everyone to come and have a try at AFL9s and connect with community.

The team are holding a Give It A Go Day on Monday, promising a safe, friendly and inclusive environment.

The session is open to all who just want to have a kick or get into footy for the very first time – no experience necessary!

Perth Hornets are hosting Give It A Go Day at Empire Reserve, Wembley this Monday 20 November. Check out the Pride WA guide for more.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.