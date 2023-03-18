Kylie Minogue joins the cast of ‘Ghosts’ for Red Nose Day

Kylie Minogue has made an appearance in the popular British show Ghosts, all in support of the comedy fundraiser Ried Nose Day.

Red Nose Day in the UK sees a series of special TV programs broadcast to help raise money for people affected by poverty both in the United Kingdom and around the world.

This year saw a special mini-episode of the series Ghosts which saw Alison and Mike considering hiring out their large estate for a music festival, and they get a surprise when the headline act turns out to being singing superstar Kylie Minogue.

As the episode progresses it turn out the arrival of the Minogue on their doorstep will not be the only surprise of their day.

Since its debut in 2019 Ghosts has quickly become one of the most popular series in the UK and has found fans around the world.

It follows the adventures of married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) who inherit a dilapidated giant country estate and dream of turning it into a hotel. After Alison bangs her head, she develops the ability to see and interact with the mansion’s many ghosts.

The series has been re-made in the USA and that version has also found a lot of fans.

OIP Staff

