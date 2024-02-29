Labor MLC Peter Foster says Albany councillor Thomas Brough’s views should be condemned

Labor MLC Peter Foster has condemned comments made by Albany Councillor Thomas Brough linking the LGBTIQA+ community with pedophilia.

In a statement to the Legislative Council on Wednesday night Mr. Foster said the comments made during a City of Albany Council showed more education was needed.

“Thomas Brough falsely claimed that paedophiles were welcomed in the LGBTQIA+ community. . His reasoning for that is that the LGBTQIA+ is a coalition

and that paedophiles are welcome. This why events like Pride are so important; we need to educate people like this Albany councillor.”

“Pride is about reclaiming the spaces that had been denied to our community for many years. We were demonised, harassed and discriminated against.”

“Councillor Brough, we have fought very long and hard for our rights, our equality and for marriage equality and just to be able to reclaim the spaces that we have been denied for many years.”

Constituents have raised concerns with the State Member for Albany Rebecca Stephens and Albany Health Campus, where Councillor Brough is an emergency medicine doctor. Peter Foster read from an email to the hospital which cc’d Rebecca Stephen’s office:

“Can you please let me know how I or any of my friends can feel safe presenting to your emergency department now we know one of your clinicians thinks we’re paedophiles or that we condone paedophilia?”

“Members of the LGBTIQA+ community already experience worse health outcomes than other Australians. This kind of stuff only makes it worse.”

“People won’t seek care or treatment and if they do, the issue will be more advanced and harder/impossible to treat as a result of it.”

Foster paid tribute to other Councillors in the City of Albany and the Albany Pride committee for their work in organising the week’s festivities, and Stephens for her ongoing support of the festival. The MP Foster also expressed his support for the LGBTIQIA+ community.

The City of Albany Councillor has faced a wave of condemnation since Tuesday night when he made his comments insisting that the ‘plus’ in LGBTIQA+ includes “minor attracted people”.

The comments came in the middle of the city’s Pride celebrations.

Local community group Albany Pride have labeled the councillor’s claim as “complete and utter nonsense.”

“It goes without saying that no Queer organisation nationally or internationally includes them.” a spokesperson said.

“To claim that an organisation of law-abiding, tax-paying, hard-working volunteers is promoting paedophilia – based on something they have read on the internet – is the vilest of accusations. It is morally reprehensible, and an insult to all the victims and survivors of child sex abuse.

“Anybody seeking to malign the Queer community with this disgusting dog-whistle of child grooming and association with paedophilia should be deeply ashamed of themselves.

“The LGBTIQA+ community, once again, find themselves as the punching-bag target of aspiring politicians that, in lieu of political merit, are reliant on misinformation, division, and conspiracy theories.” Albany Pride said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au