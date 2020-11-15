Laura Jane Grace chats about her new album ‘Save Me’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Earlier this year when Laura Jane Grace found she couldn’t tour or meet up with her Against Me! band mates, she took the opportunity to focus on a bunch of songs she’d written over the last few years and surprised fans with her first solo album.

Save Me is filled with insightful and varied tunes that were recorded quickly and simply. Grace worked with famed engineer Steve Albini to make the record in just four days of recording sessions.

Graeme Watson spoke to Laura Jane Grace about making the record, her views on the current state of politics in America, and her advice for anyone who is thinking about coming out as transgender.

Take a listen to the chat.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.