‘Leg Business’ brings a night of cabaret to The Blue Room

Leg Business is a new contemporary theatre show created by local theatre maker and striptease performer Delaney Burke which will have it’s premiere season at The Blue Room Theatre from 16th September to 4th October.

Leg Business promises to crosse the boundaries of theatre and nightlife performance, turning The Blue Room Theatre into a Cabaret bar for the evening.



Patrons are welcome to book a table or a seat to come along for this raucous event, featuring a line up of Perth’s most exceptional nightlife workers across burlesque, drag and erotic dance.

Over the past three years Burke has brought together a group of Perth’s brightest up and coming queer

performance makers to create this immersive and titillating production at the Blue Room Theatre.



The core team consists of Burke aloingside Eliza Smith, Lucy Wong, Naoko Uemoto (she/her) and designers William Gammel and Jolene Whilbley.



Each show will feature a guest performer to showcase their skills and demonstrate the strength and diversity of Booloo’s nightlife scene. One of these guest performers is Hot Blonde Slvt recent second runner up of Mx Burlesque WA 2025, who is also acting as a dramaturg for the show, providing her expertise in the curation of a night in the cabaret club.

The show is described as one which playfully explores the complex social discourse surrounding female and queer bodies.



The team say in today’s political climate women and queer people still face criticism for how they present their bodies, on and off stage. This work, through an intersectional feminist lens, navigates these questions, and centres the performers’ lived experience of sexuality, identity, and male gaze.



“Feminists often question the notion of empowerment, and whether the attention to, and performance of, the female body is progressive. The 21st century has seen large numbers of women flock to pole-dance studios and burlesque classes for some sexy fitness fun, and many arrive to the sex industry as strippers and entertainers. AFAB, queer, and CaLD people have for many decades found liberation through nightlife performance, which includes burlesque, erotic dance, drag, comedy, and striptease” Burke said.

Tickets are on sale now via The Blue Room.

The Blue Room is located in the Northbridge Cultural Centre and has been the creative hub of Western Australia’s independent theatre scene for more than 35 years.