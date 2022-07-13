LGBTQIA+ stars and stories shine in 2022 Emmy nomations

Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards have been revealed today, and after 12 months of stellar television the competition is tighter than ever.

Broadcasters, streaming services, writers and actors are battling it out for the top award for TV in the USA, with Netflix and HBO out in front with over 100 nominations each for a variety of programs and stars.

LGBTQIA+ actors and stories are once again shining in a crowded field, with Euphoria and the supremely-underrated Yellowjackets (pictured) up for Best Drama Series, Hacks for Best Comedy Series and RuPaul’s Drag Race for Best Reality Competition Program.

SNL’s Kate McKinnon and Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder are also up for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Sarah Paulson got the nod for her role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The gang from Queer Eye are all up for Best Reality Host, facing off against RuPaul Charles, and Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane are both being celebrated for their guest roles in Only Murders in the Building.

Programs leading the race this year include HBO’s Succession and The White Lotus and Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, alongside Euphoria, Stranger Things, Squid Game and Hacks.

Check out the full list of nominations at emmys.com

