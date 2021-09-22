Local production of ‘Mama Mia’ gets ready to shine

The smash hit musical Mama Mia will settle into the Regal Theatre in November for a strictly limited season.

Since it’s debut in London’s West End in 1999 over 65 million people have seen the musical as over 50 productions have been performed in 16 different languages.

The Broadway production of the show played for 5,758 performances, and the West End production is still playing 21 years after the curtain first rose. The musical also found a lot of fans via the film version starring Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Julie Walters. It was so popular it even spurred the sequel Mama Mia: Here We Go Again.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding,

a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

This new production will feature a local cast with Holly Easterbrook playing Donna, Hayley Parker and Fifi Mondello will play sidekicks Tanya and Rosie, while Sam Rabbone, Ryan Dawson and Alexander Circosta will take on the parts of Sam, Harry and Bill respectively.

Georgina Unsworth will play Sophie, and her beau Sky will be portrayed by Matthew Arnold. Chris Dodson is set to direct with Liam House serving as Music Director.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketek.com.au and the production will play November 3-6 and 10-13 with additional matinees on the 6th and 13tth.

