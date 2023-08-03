March into ‘Our Future’ at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have announced the date for their 2024 parade and the theme for their festival.

The streets of Sydney will once again shine with pride and diversity as the iconic Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returns to Oxford St, Flinders St and Anzac Parade on Saturday 2 March 2024. The parade will be centred around the 2024 Festival theme ‘Our Future…’

Building upon a 45-year history of powerful protest and celebration of LGBTQIA+ lives, organisers say the Parade remains a beacon of hope, a display of creativity and a dazzling show of pride. In 2024, they promise another unforgettable night that shines a global spotlight on the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2023, over 250,000 spectators were captivated as more than 12,000 participants took to the streets in a spectacular display of colour, creativity and pride. As always, the Parade will be led by the beloved Dykes on Bikes, First Nations and 78er floats.

Sydney Mardi Gras is now inviting applications to be part of the powerful and glittering event. Parade entries are open from 2pm today until 5pm AEST 14 September 2023. Participants are encouraged to incorporate the 2024 Festival theme ‘Our Future…’ into their Parade floats.

“Our Future... is not just a theme but a call to action, a bold invitation to define and shape our path forward as a community. It acknowledges our past, but encourages us to envision what comes next,” said Gil Beckwith, Acting CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. “It’s a statement that is open to interpretation and engagement, irrespective of geographical location or physical attendance. It’s our collective journey and story to share.”

The full Festival calendar will be unveiled later in the year and promises to be an exuberant celebration of resilience, diversity, and unity.

Head to mardigras.org.au/2024-parade-applications/ to submit a 2024 Parade application.

