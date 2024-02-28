Mardi Gras backflips on allowing police to march in Saturday’s parade

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have reversed their decision regarding New South Wales police marching in Saturday’s parade.

On Monday the board of Mardi Gras confirmed that they had asked the police to withdraw from this year’s event following the news that a serving officer was allegedly responsible for the double homicide of two gay men. The crime was allegedly committed with his police issued firearm.

The decision was praised by many community members, but also attracted a wave of criticism from high profile people both within the LGBTIQA+ communities and wider Australian society.

Just over 24 hours after the announced the decision to remove the police from this year’s parade, the organisation has announced it has backflipped on its earlier call and police will now be invited to march but out of uniform.

The Board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras says they held productive talks with Police Minister Yasmin Catley MP and Commissioner Karen Webb.

In what has been described as “constructive discussions” the Mardis Gras board say they covered this year’s parade as well as a range of broader issues currently impacting LGBTQIA+ communities.

“As a result of the discussions, and police commitment to actions, an agreement was reached that LGBTIQ+ Liaison Officers (GLLO), LGBTQIA+ officers, and their allies and supporters will participate in this year’s parade in a reduced capacity to the originally planned NSW Police float. To address concerns from the community the GLLO participants will march in the 2024 Parade out of uniform.” Mardi Gras said in a statement.

“This weekend’s Parade is a beacon of hope, pride, celebration and inclusivity – this outcome allows for GLLO’s who volunteer their time and service to the community to participate in the event in a considered and respectful way as we navigate this tragedy together.

The Mardi Gras Board reported that their discussion also explored the police commitment to and implementation of an external strategic LGBTQIA+ advisory panel working with the NSW Police following the recommendations of the recent Special Inquiry into LGBTQ Hate Crimes.

Justice John Sacker handed down his report into hate crimes targeting gay men in the Sydney area that occurred between 1970 and 2010 late last year. Last weekend Commissioner Karen Webb publicly apologised for decades of systemic police failures, but the force is yet to formally respond to any of the 19 recommendations put forward in the report.

Commissioner Webb said she was delighted with the board’s decision.

“I am delighted that our LGBTQIA+ officers, as well as our other police who are allies and supporters, will be allowed to march this year as they have done for the past 20 years.

“The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is an important event on the NSW Police calendar and as Commissioner, I am committed to continuing to strengthen the relationship between my organisation and the LGBTQIA+ community.” Webb said.

Decision to remove police from the parade drew a wide range of criticism

New South Wales Liberal MP Jacqui Munro, a member of the state’s legislative council, was so appalled at the decision she called on Premier Chris Minns to strip to organisation of its government funding. Munro said the original decision was “detestable”.

Munro, who has marched in the parade many times, and is a member of the LGBTIQA+ communities, shared her thoughts on Triple J’s Hack program.

“I think the Mardi Gras should be about inclusion. It should be about the full LGBTQI community coming together and celebrating the progress that’s been made across society, and that means having representation in all areas of our society.

“The idea that we are excluding a group of people who are part of an organisation that actually needs to see some of the most amount of change is really sad, and it actually maginalises LGBTQI people further.” Munro said.

Munro said the police certainly had a history of unacceptable behaviour towards LGBTQI people, and said the media also had a similarly questionable track record at the first Mardi Gras in 1978.

“There are obvious historical problems with many organisations that had to do with the LGBTQI community, but what we should be doing is actually looking forward and understanding how we can improve people, to improve those institutions so that we can make further progress.

Munro said she didn’t agree with a solution where police are not wearing the uniforms.

“That actually goes against the idea of bringing your ‘whole self’ to work, the community and life – because these LGBTQI+ officers and allies who are serving us every day on the front lines, it is so meaningful for them, not only to be part of the queer community, but also to be a police officer. To deny people that right to express themselves in what is supposed to be a celebration of individual expression is I think, a bit antithetical to the spirit of the Mardi Gras parade.” Munro said.

Former federal MP Professor Kerryn Phelps also shared her view that police should have the right to express their police identity.

“They should not be expected to deny their professional identity. That is like slipping back into that closet.” Professor Phelps posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

During an appearance on the Sky News program Sharri Professor Phelps told host Sharri Markson the board of Mardi Gras had made the wrong decision.

“I strongly disagree with this decision by Mardi Gras.” Professor Phelps said. “I think it is something that is shortsighted, and I don’t think it has really taken into consideration the longer history between New South Wales police and the LGBTQI+ community and efforts that have gone into improving that relationship.”

Veteran HIV researcher and campaigner Bill Bowtell also voiced his disagreement with the decision saying New South Wales police had many LGBTQIA+ officers and allies who should be supported.

Respected LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Rodney Croome also called for the decision to be reversed. In a statement Croome recounted how he had been arrested and treated badly by Tasmanian police in the 1980’s as he campaigned for homosexuality to be decriminalised.

“During my long, silent and lonely hours in police detention I realised the attempts of my gay forbears to avoid police and block them out of our lives were destined to fail.” Croome shared.

“The only way forward was to reach out to those who persecuted us, no matter how hard that would be. As a result, I have spent 30 years working to improve the LGBTIQA+ community’s relationship with police by educating recruits, developing more inclusive policies and improving responses to hate crime and family violence.

“Bias and ignorance are still problems in the police service, especially for trans people and Indigenous LGBTIQA+ people.” Coome said. “But there has been a demonstratable, measurable improvement in police policies and practices in relation to the LGBTIQA+ community, and improvement that gives me hope further change is possible.

“That improvement is most clearly demonstrated by police marching in pride parades.”

Former SAS commander Heston Russell, who unsuccessfully ran for a spot in federal parliament at the last election, said the decision from the Mardi Gras board may have put LGBTIQA+ people in a worse position with police in the future.

“Mardi Gras has taken a stance that I believe will potentially help to perpetuate potential bias and resentment within the police force, particularly to members who might not particularly like the gay community, and that bias we know can come into things later on down the track when they have to attend something involving a member of the gay community.

“It’s just not a smart Stategic decision, its one made in the moment with emotion.”

Russell said the Mardi Gras board would have been better off directing their energies into supporting the LGBTIQA+ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation that was founded by former police officer Ben Bjarnesen.

Senator Lidia Thorpe, who last year staged a protest against police involvement in the Mardi Gras celebrations, praised the board’s initial decision to ban police from participating in 2024.

“I welcome the decision to keep police out of Mardi Gras, which comes after years of campaigning by the community.” Senator Thorpe said in a statement on Monday.

“Until police are subjected to real scrutiny and accountability, they won’t be welcome to wave our flags or march in our parades and rallies. We need accountability and justice, not more empty apologies and hollow gestures.

“For decades, Queer and Black people have been brutalised and murdered by police, and this continues unchecked every day.

“There is a shocking lack of standards and accountability within police departments across this country. This means violent aggressors – many racist and homophobic – are given a badge, a gun and the permission to act with impunity against our communities.

“Far too often we’ve seen cops get off with less than a slap on the wrist for discrimination, brutal acts of violence or even murder.

“This is more than a few bad apples; this is a serious problem with police departments nationwide. And cops investigating cops will never begin to improve the systemic racism, homophobia and culture of impunity we see in policing.’

“We need strong independent oversight bodies in every state that can apply serious penalties on police who do the wrong thing.” Senator Thorpe said.

Lobby group Pride in Protest, who have spent years arguing against police involvement in the Mardi Gras parade, said the backflip from the Mardi Gras board betrayed the community.

“NSW Police have spent the last few days embarking on a brutal media campaign, undermining the queer community’s calls for police accountability and withdrawal from the parade.

“Whether in uniform or not, police participation in the Mardi Gras parade is unacceptable.” they said arguing that the current case involving alleged double-murderer, Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, is only the latest demonstration that the police force is not suitable, deserving or welcome to take part in the queer community’s “premiere annual celebrations”.

OIP Staff

