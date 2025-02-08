Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Mark your diaries: Pride Networking Drinks is on soon

Community

This month’s edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will be on Wednesday 19th February at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

- Advertisement -

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

The bi-monthly event Starts 5:30pm and runs till 8:30pm. Register to attend.

Latest

Culture

Review | Athlete struggles to chase her dreams in ‘Tatami’

0
The film is inspired by real people who struggled to achieve their dreams against political interference.
News

Austin ‘Aussie’ Trump wants Sophia Moermond and Louise Kingston to change their names too

0
The oddball MP is hoping the trend will catch on.
News

Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

0
Kay is best known for his autobiography 'This is Going to Hurt'.
News

A new online movement is fighting against censorship and banned books

0
Author Rita Mae Brown has kicked off a movement highlighting banned books, including her own lesbian themed work.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Review | Athlete struggles to chase her dreams in ‘Tatami’

0
The film is inspired by real people who struggled to achieve their dreams against political interference.
News

Austin ‘Aussie’ Trump wants Sophia Moermond and Louise Kingston to change their names too

0
The oddball MP is hoping the trend will catch on.
News

Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

0
Kay is best known for his autobiography 'This is Going to Hurt'.
News

A new online movement is fighting against censorship and banned books

0
Author Rita Mae Brown has kicked off a movement highlighting banned books, including her own lesbian themed work.
History

On This Gay Day | Reverend Jerry Falwell got upset about Teletubbies

0
Instantly turning the children's TV character into a gay icon.

Review | Athlete struggles to chase her dreams in ‘Tatami’

OUTinPerth -
The film is inspired by real people who struggled to achieve their dreams against political interference.
Read more

Austin ‘Aussie’ Trump wants Sophia Moermond and Louise Kingston to change their names too

Graeme Watson -
The oddball MP is hoping the trend will catch on.
Read more

Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

OUTinPerth -
Kay is best known for his autobiography 'This is Going to Hurt'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture