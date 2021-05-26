Melissa Ethridge returns with new tune ‘One Way Out’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Melissa Etheridge has released a rockin’ new tune One Way Out. The tune is from her forthcoming album of the same name, it’ll be her sixteenth studio album.

The songs that make up the album were written in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s right back at the start of Etheridge’s career. Her debut album was released in 1988.

“I’m so excited to bring these songs to my fans. Years later I am still moved and can’t wait to share these tracks live,” Etheridge said in a statement.

OUTinPerth has chatted to Etheridge several times during her long career, and she was our cover star back in June 2012. When we chatted back in 2016 she shared how important her fans are to her career.

“They are very loyal and they take me into a very private part of their lives,” Etheredge said of her fans, “I share their lives, their memories and they take me into their most personal moments, I’m in their car, I got through their break-ups with them, I’m a big part of their lives and it means a lot to me.”

Those dedicated fans are sure to love her latest offering.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.