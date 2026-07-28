Moira Deeming quits the Liberal party after being dropped as a candidate

Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming has quit the party following her disendorsement as a candidate for the upcoming state election. Party leader Jess Wilson announced that Deeming would move to the crossbench this morning.

“This morning I received the resignation from the Parliamentary Liberal Party from Moira Deeming,” she said.

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Moira Deeming.

In a social media post, Deeming said she would now sit as an independent.

“My focus has always been, and will continue to be, on representing the needs of everyday Australians. I was elected to fight for freedom, fair laws and families,” Deeming said.

Deeming first came to prominence as a Melton City councillor, where she focused on policy debates relating to transgender people’s inclusion and participation in public life, including access to sporting clubs and facilities.

Early in her parliamentary term, she helped organise a rally for British activist Kellie-Jay Keen, who campaigns on issues relating to transgender rights. The rally attracted international attention when a neo-Nazi group staged an adjacent protest.

Deeming was later removed from the party room for several months but successfully sued then leader John Pesutto for defamation over comments made to the media about her involvement in the rally. She was invited back into the fold after her legal win against the leader.

Earlier this year, the Liberal Party selected an alternative candidate instead of Deeming for the 2026 election, but she was reinstated after concerns were raised about the replacement candidate.

Her political position became increasingly difficult after she accused colleague Matthew Guy of assault.

Deeming claimed Guy placed her in a “headlock” at a Macedonian community event. However, CCTV footage showed Guy placing his hand on Deeming’s shoulder while speaking across one of her staff members. A police investigation found there was no case to answer.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson said she expected Deeming to issue a full apology.

In a statement, Deeming’s legal team said she had misunderstood the meaning of “headlock” when making her report to police. The statement also said Deeming experiences PTSD and has a history of trauma.

Deeming ruled out issuing an apology. The state executive subsequently moved to remove her as a candidate for the November election.

Deeming has not indicated whether she will stand as an independent in the November election. Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has said she would not be welcomed into the party.