Musician D4vd to appear in court over death of teen girl found in his Tesla

Warning: This report contains allegations of sexual abuse, violence and murder. Reader discretion is advised.

Musician D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court this week for a preliminary hearing in relation to charges alleging the murder of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

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At the hearing, prosecutors will seek to demonstrate that sufficient evidence exists for the case to proceed to trial. Owing to the volume of evidence gathered during the investigation, the proceeding is expected to last four days.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez at his Los Angeles residence after she threatened to reveal the alleged sexual nature of their relationship. Prosecutors further allege Burke began a sexual relationship with Hernandez when he was 18 and she was 13.

Court filings allege Hernandez’s body was later dismembered and efforts were made to conceal her identity. Investigators allege she was killed in April 2025, several months before her remains were discovered.

In September 2025, Hernandez’s decomposed body was found inside a Tesla that had been impounded at a Hollywood tow yard. The vehicle had reportedly been at the facility for three days when staff noticed a foul smell and contacted authorities. According to investigators, the car had been towed from a location approximately 120 metres from the defendant’s Hollywood Hills residence.

At the time, Burke, now 21, was on tour. Representatives for the musician denied any involvement in the death. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was arrested in April 2026 and remains in custody.

Prosecutors say they intend to present text messages allegedly exchanged between Burke and Hernandez, which they claim demonstrate the alleged relationship and threats by Hernandez to expose it. Investigators also allege they have evidence linking Burke to the vehicle in which the body was discovered, as well as records showing a person using a pseudonym purchased items including a body bag, chainsaws, heavy-duty laundry bags, an inflatable pool and a burn cage.

In April, Hernandez’s family released a statement calling for justice.

“Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together,” the statement said. “We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.”

If convicted, Burke could face either the death penalty or life imprisonment. In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, he is also facing charges including continuous sexual abuse and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Burke first gained prominence through TikTok. In 2022, he released the single Romantic Homicide. His debut album Withered was released last year and peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.