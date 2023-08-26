New music is coming from ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog

ABBA fans are excited at the prospect that singer Agnetha Fältskog is about to release new music- her first solo work in almost a decade.

The singer has reportedly been in talks with British label BMG and in recent days her website and social media has begun displaying a message that reads ‘Where do we go from here?”

On Fältskog’s newly launched Instagram page there is a post that quickly flips through footage of her from over the decades before asking the same question.

The singer had a successful solo career long before she joined the Swedish supergroup alongside her then husband Bjorn Ulvaeus. During ABBA’s heyday she also put out several solo albums.

When the band went on hiatus in 1982, she released solo albums Wrap Your Arms Around Me (1983), Eyes of a Woman (1985) and I Stand Alone (1987). These records saw her collaborate with a range of musicians.

Her 1983 record was produced by Australian Mike Chapman who had brought in hits for The Sweet, The Knack, Suzi Quatro and Racey. 1985’s Arms of a Woman was produced by Eric Stweart of 10cc and featured songs written by Jeff Lynne from ELO and Justin Hayward from The Moody Blues. While for her next record she collaborated with Peter Cetera the singer from Chicago.

Fältskog didn’t return to the studio for 17 years. In 2004 she released My Colouring Book a collection of covers of her favourite 1960s songs from her teenage years.

Fans would have to wait another decade for her next record. 2013’s A featured a collaboration with Gary Barlow from Take That and the gay fans lapped up Dance Your Pain Away, which got a series of dance floor remixes.

After ABBA returned to the studio for their most recent surprise album Voyage Fältskog has wasted no time making her next solo album. Who she’s worked with, or what is sounds like, are as yet unknown.

