‘Through Their Eyes’ aims to build connection through LGBTIQA+ stories

A new Australian podcast is setting out to raise awareness of LGBTIQA+ issues and build connection through conversation and storytelling.

Through Their Eyes is hosted by Leanne Gray and Ronish Narayan-Harris. Leanne is a parent of an LGBTQIA+ child and Ronish is a proud member of the LGBTIQA+ community with a culturally and linguistically diverse background.

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The team are aiming to translate lived experience into insights that will help listeners and the wider community understand how LGBTIQA+ people are shaped by our experiences.

“We live in a world where people are often quick to form opinions without knowing the story behind them,” Ronish said of the podcast’s announcement.

“This podcast is an invitation to slow down, listen more deeply and discover the experiences that shape the way people see themselves and the world around them.”

The series will focus on mental health, social issues, personal transformation and education, to better promote learning and celebration of diversity.

“My hope is that people hear this conversation and recognise that understanding is often a journey rather than a destination,” Leanne said of the first episode, which focuses on her relationship with her child.

“By sharing our experiences openly, we create opportunities for connection, compassion and conversations that might otherwise never happen.”

Through Their Eyes is now available on streaming services and social media.