Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Through Their Eyes’ aims to build connection through LGBTIQA+ stories

Community

A new Australian podcast is setting out to raise awareness of LGBTIQA+ issues and build connection through conversation and storytelling.

Through Their Eyes is hosted by Leanne Gray and Ronish Narayan-Harris. Leanne is a parent of an LGBTQIA+ child and Ronish is a proud member of the LGBTIQA+ community with a culturally and linguistically diverse background.

- Advertisement -

The team are aiming to translate lived experience into insights that will help listeners and the wider community understand how LGBTIQA+ people are shaped by our experiences.

“We live in a world where people are often quick to form opinions without knowing the story behind them,” Ronish said of the podcast’s announcement.

“This podcast is an invitation to slow down, listen more deeply and discover the experiences that shape the way people see themselves and the world around them.”

The series will focus on mental health, social issues, personal transformation and education, to better promote learning and celebration of diversity.

“My hope is that people hear this conversation and recognise that understanding is often a journey rather than a destination,” Leanne said of the first episode, which focuses on her relationship with her child.

“By sharing our experiences openly, we create opportunities for connection, compassion and conversations that might otherwise never happen.”

Through Their Eyes is now available on streaming services and social media.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from V8, Luca George, Beyonce, Dean Misdale, and Bananarama.
Culture

Montaigne announces 10-year ‘Glorious Heights’ anniversary tour

0
Queer music icon Montaigne is celebrating a decade of their debut album Glorious Heights with a special tour.
News

Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia announces retirement

0
An early retirement for Paul Papalia will trigger a by-election in Secret Harbour.
Culture

Joe Jackson to tour Australia for the first time in decades

0
Joe Jackson, the singular singer-songwriter and pianist behind some of pop’s most enduring hits, is heading to Australia and New Zealand.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from V8, Luca George, Beyonce, Dean Misdale, and Bananarama.
Culture

Montaigne announces 10-year ‘Glorious Heights’ anniversary tour

0
Queer music icon Montaigne is celebrating a decade of their debut album Glorious Heights with a special tour.
News

Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia announces retirement

0
An early retirement for Paul Papalia will trigger a by-election in Secret Harbour.
Culture

Joe Jackson to tour Australia for the first time in decades

0
Joe Jackson, the singular singer-songwriter and pianist behind some of pop’s most enduring hits, is heading to Australia and New Zealand.
Culture

Matt Edgerton appointed Artistic Director of Black Swan State Theatre Company

0
An award-winning director, dramaturg, writer and actor, Edgerton will lead Western Australia's flagship theatre company.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
This week we take a listen to new tracks from V8, Luca George, Beyonce, Dean Misdale, and Bananarama.
Read more

Montaigne announces 10-year ‘Glorious Heights’ anniversary tour

OUTinPerth -
Queer music icon Montaigne is celebrating a decade of their debut album Glorious Heights with a special tour.
Read more

Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia announces retirement

OUTinPerth -
An early retirement for Paul Papalia will trigger a by-election in Secret Harbour.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture