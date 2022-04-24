Oliva Coleman’s surprise appearance in ‘Heartstopper’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Viewers of the new queer series Heartstopper had a pleasant surprise when much loved actor Olivia Coleman appeared on their screens.

The Oscar winners involvement in the series had been a closely guarded secret, and she was not featured in any of the show’s trailers or promotional materials.

The new Netflix series is based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman that first began life on Tumblr, before becoming a multi-volume publishing success.

The series shares the story of teenagers Charlie and Nick who find themselves attracted to each other. Charlie is in Year 10 and came out the previous year. At the start of the new school year he has a new Form Room and sits next to Nick, who is the star of the rugby team.

Over the series their friendship grows but they face many misunderstandings and challenges. Fans got a surprise when Nick Nelson was picked up by his mum and the camera panned over revealing Olivia Coleman.

Coleman has previously worked with series director Euros Lyn. He directed several episodes of the acclaimed series Broadchurch which starred Coleman, alongside David Tennant.

It’s not Coleman’s first time playing the Mother of a gay teenager, she previously appeared in two series of Beautiful People, the series written by Jonathon Harvey which is based on the memoirs of Simon Doonan.

The series also features the voice of Stephen Fry, and Fisayo Akinade, who memorably played Dean Monroe in Russel T Davies dual shows Cucumber and Banana, portrays the art teacher Mr Akinade.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.