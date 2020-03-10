On This Gay Day: Joel Grey and John Barrowman celebrate birthdays

Joel Grey turns 88

Actor Joel Grey turns 88 years old today. The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.

Grey has been the original actor in many well known musicals, he was the first person to play the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, and also starred Amos Hart in the Broadway revival of Chicago and as Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.

Born in Ohio in 1932, Grey went to High School in Los Angeles and began his acting career in children’s theatre in the 1940’s. In the 1950’s and 60’s he appeared in many well known TV shows.

He won the Tony Award for his performance in Cabaret in 1966, he returned to the role for the film version in 1972 and won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars.

Grey has continued to appear in films and television over the decades. In 1985 he appeared in the original production of Larry Kramer’s play The Normal Heart, and he co-directed the 2011 revival of the play.

He married in 1958, the couple divorced in 1982. His daughter is actress Jennifer Grey who starred in the film Dirty Dancing, and appears in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

In 2017 Grey said in an interview with People that he was not a fan of applying labels to sexuality, but if he had to he’d call himself a gay man.

John Barrowman turns 53

British-American actor John Barrowman is also celebrating his birthday today. Before making his mark as the pansexual time traveller Captain Jack Sparrow in Doctor Who and spin off series Torchwood, Barrowman was best known for his work in musical theatre.

He started his West End career in the late 1980’s appearing in Anything Goes alongside Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins. He went on to appear in Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard and Company.

Barrowman’s TV career began with the short lived US drama Central Park West which he appeared in alongside Mariel Hemingway, Mädchen Amick, Lauren Hutton and Raquel Welch.

One TV role he missed out on was playing Will Truman in Will and Grace. Producers apparently though Barrowman came across and being too straight, and decided to cast Eric McCormick instead.

Barrowman’s best known role though is as Captain Jack. He first play the time travelling detective in 2005 and even appearing briefly in the most recent series. Next up the actor is set for a multi-episode guest role in long running British drama Holby City.

