On This Gay Day: Vice President Al Gore said he was against DADT

In 1999 Al Gore voiced his support for ending ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

Back in 1999 LGBT people were still banned from serving in the American Military, the Clinton Administration has brought in a policy known as ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ which notionally stopped investigations into whether service personnel were gay, but also stopped them from coming out.

In 2002 Belgium became the second country to allow same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage became a reality in Belgium on this day in 2002 when the country’s senate voted to allow gay and lesbian couples to wed. The Netherlands had become the first country to change the laws on April 1, 2001.

Australia’s laws were changed in 2017, and today there are 31 countries around the globe where marriage equality has been achieved. The most recent changes have been in Switzerland and Chile, both will have their first same-sex wedding in 2022.

Andorra, Bermuda, Cuba, Czech Republic, India, Japan, Philippines and Thailand are a few of the countries where the marriage equality movement is growing and there is pressure on politicians to take action.

OIP Staff

