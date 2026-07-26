Orville Peck announces new album ‘Mule’

Orville Peck has announced his new album Mule will arrive on 18 September and its described as a chronological account of addiction, sobriety and a life rebuilt.

To introduce us to his new work Orville Peck has shared two songs from the record. Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule) features country superstar Emmylou Harris, alongside Noah Cyrus and Allison Russell.

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There’s also the clap-along joy of Too little, Too Late.

Peck’s fourth LP unfolds as a chronological timeline of the year that reshaped his life, tracing the collapse of addiction, the difficult pursuit of sobriety, and the slow, often uncertain process of rebuilding.

Told with unflinching honesty, humor, and compassion, Mule is described as fiding Peck confronting love, loss, and identity through songs that move fluidly between classic country storytelling, bluegrass, and expansive Americana.

The new album will follow on from his 2025 EP Appaloosa, and his acclaimed 2024 duets album Stampede which saw him collaborating with everyone from Kylie Minogue and Diplo to Willie Nelson.

Orville Peck – Mule.

The track listing for Mule has been shared.

Mule Tracklist

​1. Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule)

​2. Big Ol’ House

​3. Already Gone

​4. Rehab Blues

​5. Ring The Bell

​6. Blue Skies

​7. The Fall

​8. Cowboy Heart

​9. The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me

​10. Run Out Of Road

​11. Too Little, Too Late

​12. War Of The Worlds

​13. Mule