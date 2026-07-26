Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Orville Peck announces new album ‘Mule’

News

Orville Peck has announced his new album Mule will arrive on 18 September and its described as a chronological account of addiction, sobriety and a life rebuilt.

To introduce us to his new work Orville Peck has shared two songs from the record. Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule) features country superstar Emmylou Harris, alongside Noah Cyrus and Allison Russell.

- Advertisement -

There’s also the clap-along joy of Too little, Too Late.

Peck’s fourth LP unfolds as a chronological timeline of the year that reshaped his life, tracing the collapse of addiction, the difficult pursuit of sobriety, and the slow, often uncertain process of rebuilding.

Told with unflinching honesty, humor, and compassion, Mule is described as fiding Peck confronting love, loss, and identity through songs that move fluidly between classic country storytelling, bluegrass, and expansive Americana.

The new album will follow on from his 2025 EP Appaloosa, and his acclaimed 2024 duets album Stampede which saw him collaborating with everyone from Kylie Minogue and Diplo to Willie Nelson.

Orville Peck – Mule.

The track listing for Mule has been shared.

Mule Tracklist
1. Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule)
​2. Big Ol’ House
​3. Already Gone
​4. Rehab Blues
​5. Ring The Bell
​6. Blue Skies
​7. The Fall
​8. Cowboy Heart
​9. The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me
​10. Run Out Of Road
​11. Too Little, Too Late
​12. War Of The Worlds
​13. Mule

Latest

News

Berlin police release image of Pride attack suspect

0
German police have released an image of a suspect sought over the deadly attack following Berlin Pride celebrations.
Culture

Vincent Hooper on bringing adult pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’ to Perth

0
Director Vincent Hooper discusses adult pantomime, audience participation and bringing the cheeky comedy of 'Throbbin' Wood' to Perth.
News

Pride WA release statement of solidarity following attack in Berlin

0
Pride WA has expressed solidarity with Berlin Pride after a fatal attack left one dead and 16 injured.
Culture

First look at ‘Carrie’ TV series brings iconic story into the modern world

0
Stephen King's iconic 1974 horror novel has spawned three film adaptations, a sequel and even a stage musical.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Berlin police release image of Pride attack suspect

0
German police have released an image of a suspect sought over the deadly attack following Berlin Pride celebrations.
Culture

Vincent Hooper on bringing adult pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’ to Perth

0
Director Vincent Hooper discusses adult pantomime, audience participation and bringing the cheeky comedy of 'Throbbin' Wood' to Perth.
News

Pride WA release statement of solidarity following attack in Berlin

0
Pride WA has expressed solidarity with Berlin Pride after a fatal attack left one dead and 16 injured.
Culture

First look at ‘Carrie’ TV series brings iconic story into the modern world

0
Stephen King's iconic 1974 horror novel has spawned three film adaptations, a sequel and even a stage musical.
Culture

See RuPaul’s ‘Stop! That! Train!’ at a special extravaganza preview

0
Luna Cinemas will host a special preview of Stop! That! Train! with drag performances, a DJ set and fundraising for Pride WA.

Berlin police release image of Pride attack suspect

Graeme Watson -
German police have released an image of a suspect sought over the deadly attack following Berlin Pride celebrations.
Read more

Vincent Hooper on bringing adult pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’ to Perth

Graeme Watson -
Director Vincent Hooper discusses adult pantomime, audience participation and bringing the cheeky comedy of 'Throbbin' Wood' to Perth.
Read more

Pride WA release statement of solidarity following attack in Berlin

Graeme Watson -
Pride WA has expressed solidarity with Berlin Pride after a fatal attack left one dead and 16 injured.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture