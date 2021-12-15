OUTinPerth logs over a million reader sessions in 2021

The team at OUTinPerth are celebrating as the news and culture website shares it has clocked up over 1 million reader sessions in 2021.

It’s the first time the publication has cracked the 1 million sessions mark, and comes at the conclusion of a year which has seen huge audience growth.

Established in 2002, next year the media outlet will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and over its two decade history OUTinPerth has transformed from a monthly print newspaper, to a glossy magazine and then to a cutting edge digital publication with active social media channels.

Co-owner Graeme Watson reflected on the site’s audience growth over the years.

“I joined OUTinPerth as the editor back in 2011, the previous year the online audience had been under 100,000 sessions a year. Now we have 10 times the audience that we attracted back then, and OUTinPerth has grown to be the go-to media outlet for the LGBTIQA+ community around Australia,” Watson said.

Over the last decade the publication has undergone lots of transformations. In 2016 Graeme Watson and colleague Leigh Andrew Hill took over ownership of the title and set up their company Spierins Media. In 2019 they made the bold decision to cease the physical magazine and focus purely on digital delivery.

“Losing the physical publication was a terrifying leap of faith, but we’re so pleased and honoured to see our audience continues to grow at extraordinary rates, even without that tangible touchstone,” Leigh Andrew Hill said.

“I’m so excited to have this incredible milestone under our belt as we head towards our 20th anniversary, and I’m so grateful to our supporters that we have the opportunity to keep elevating this platform for local and national LGBTQIA+ stories.”

2021 has also seen the magazine celebrate in the awards realm. In late 2020 OUTinPerth won the News Media Award at the Mental Health Awards, and in 2021 Leigh Andrew Hill was nominated in the Western Australian of the Year awards. Graeme Watson was presented with the Outstanding Community Contribution Award at the Proud Awards.

The publishers acknowledge that none of their work or success would be possible without the support of a loyal readership, especially readers who subscribe to the OUTinPerth Patreon program.

