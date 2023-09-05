Perth Poetry Festival 2023: LGBTIQA+ poets workshop for under 30s

Perth Poetry Festival is bringing a celebrated Washington State Poet Laureate to Perth for a very special free workshop.

First Nations poet Arianne True will lead the workshop for LGBTIQA+ poets, aiming to broaden your insight, knowledge and love of queer poetry.

True is a Seattle-based teaching artist of the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations, who has earned many accolades including fellowships and residencies from Jack Straw, the Hugo House, Artist Trust and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

The workshop will feature plenty of writing exercises and participants are encouraged to bring their journals and an open mind.

Perth Poetry Festival’s LGBTIQA+ poetry workshop will be held on Monday, 11 September at the WAPI Office, Bon Marche Arcade. To register, email [email protected]

Please note: Attendees are asked not to wear perfume or cologne due to allergies.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.