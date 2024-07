Perth Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate 37-year-old Scott Sullivan, who was last seen on Rokeby Road in Subiaco about 10pm yesterday, Tuesday 2nd July 2024.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare.

Scott is described as being approximately 180cm tall, of medium build, with short/shaved brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black shorts and thongs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.