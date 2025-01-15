Police seek assistance over alleged incident assault in city

Perth Detectives are continuing to seek public assistance in relation to an incident that occurred in Perth on Sunday 26 October 2024, in which a 77-year-old man has been charged.

About 3:30pm, it will be alleged the accused entered the male toilets of a retail store in Forrest Chase on Murray Street.

Once inside, it will be further alleged the accused approached a male and indecently assaulted him. Both men were unknown to each other.

A 77-year-old man from Balcatta has been charged with one count of ‘Unlawful and Incident Assault’.

He is next due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday 18 February 2025.

Detectives are continuing to seek public assistance in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar incidents in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au