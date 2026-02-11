Politician calls for inquiry into Bad Bunny’s ‘gay sexual acts’ in Super Bowl show

A US Republican politician says Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Monday’s Super Bowl “openly glorified sodomy” and included “gay pornography” and he wants an investigation.

US Republican politician Andy Ogles is calling for a federal investigation into the performance that featured Bad Bunny alongside surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

If you wanted that half-time show and find yourself wondering where all the gay porn and sodomy celebrations were, you’re not alone, many people are wondering what the conservative MP is on about.

Bad Bunny arrives for the Hollywood premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ on August 01, 2022 in Westwood, California (Shutterstock).

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut,” Ogles declared on X, “brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

The politician went on to say Bad Bunny’s “lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

The politician said the combination of lyrics and gyrating was unacceptable and demanded broadcasters and football officials be held to account. How this all adds up to being gay pornography is a bit of a mystery.

Ogles has previously pushed for the banning of drag performances to people under the age of 18, and has called for the USA’s landmark decision allowing marriage equality to be reversed.