PrideFEST is ready to being a celebration of LGBTIQA+ culture to Perth

Perth’s annual PrideFEST kicks off today with a opening event at the Pride Piazza in Northbridge from 6pm.

This year’s festival embraces the theme ‘Be Brave, Be Strong, Be You’ and is packed full of more than 60 events, including inspiring workshops and performances and empowering speeches from community members.



For the month of November, the Northbridge Piazza becomes ‘Pride Piazza’, while Northbridge streets will come alive for the annual PrideFEST Parade on Saturday 25 November.



City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said the City’s support for Pride WA has spanned 25 years and is as strong as ever.



“The City of Perth truly comes alive for Pride and we couldn’t be more excited to stand beside Pride WA once again to host this marquee month of celebration and inclusion,” he said.



“In particular, I am delighted the Pride Parade takes place in the spiritual home of WA’s LGBTQIA+ community, right here in Northbridge.



“Everyone is invited to come and celebrate Pride across the month, and in particular to enjoy the spectacle of the Pride Parade, one of the biggest street parties of the year!”



Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly said November would see the city come alive for Perth’s PrideFEST celebrations.



“This year we adopt the theme of “brave” and present an aspirational showcase of the LGBTQIA+ community’s bravery, resilience, and determination to fight for equal rights, visibility and respect,” she said.



“This PrideFEST, we particularly call on our allies and community leaders to have the courage to stand up for a more inclusive society each and every day.



“PrideFEST couldn’t happen without the generous support from City of Perth – from our home at the Pride Piazza in Northbridge to the funding provided to keep the historic tradition of the Parade fabulously alive. We hope everyone comes to celebrate our vibrant community in the City of Perth this PrideFEST.”



The Pride movement in Western Australia began on October 23, 1989, when “89ers” marched from the Esplanade to the steps of Parliament House.

Take a look at the full program at Pride WA.

