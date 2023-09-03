Rainbow Migrants is hosting ‘Karaoke with an Accent’ at The Court

Community group Rainbow Migrants is hosting a karaoke event at The Court later this month, it’s called Karaoke with an Accent.

The event aims to celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of rainbow migrants, fostering an environment of love, respect, and a sense of belonging.

The event is open to solo stars and harmony squads, and you can sing in your language, spice up your English, or rock those Auslan notes.

Organisers says the event is all about love and respect, describing it as a safe haven where everyone can be themselves, surrounded by the warm embrace of Perth’s acceptance. All Rainbow Migrants events are intolerant of all bullying, ageism, ableism, racism and all forms of antisocial behaviour.

The action gets under way on Saturday, 23rd September 2023 from 7:30pm – 10:00pm.

Head to eventbrite to reserve your spot.

OIP Staff

