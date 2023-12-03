Report shows acceptance of marriage equality around the globe

A report from the Pew Research Centre has shown the dramatically different attitudes towards same-sex marriage around the globe.

The study looked at surveys that have been taken in 32 different countries in the last two years and compared their results.

Among the populations surveyed, Sweden showed the highest level of support where 92 per cent of adults favour it, while Nigeria scored the lowest level of support with just 2 per cent of adults backing marriage equality.

The results align closely with LGBTIQA+ acceptance, Sweden changed their laws in 2009, while homosexuality is illegal in Nigeria and punishable by a 14-year prison sentence.

In the Asia-Oceanic region Australia shows the highest level of support with 75 per cent of people in favour six years after the laws were changed. There was also high level of support in Japan (68%), Vietnam (65%), Thailand (60%), Hong Kong (58%), and Cambodia (57%).

Notably Indonesia had a low level of support with just 3 per cent of people surveyed voicing support. The report found a correlation between how important religion is in people’s lives, and opposition to marriage equality.

In Nigeria, 99 per cent of adults say religion is at least somewhat important in their lives and only two percent favor legal same-sex marriage. In Indonesia, where 100 per cent of Indonesians say religion is important to them, 5 per cent support legal same-sex marriage.

In Sweden, by comparison, just 20 per cent of adults consider religion important to them – and 92 per cent favor allowing gay and lesbian people to wed.

Take a look at the full report.

