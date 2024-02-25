Review | Brilliant ‘Logue Lake’ allows audiences to choose their story

Logue Lake | State Theatre Centre of WA | til Mar 3 | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Perth Festival is always an exciting time of year in our city. Over the years, the festival has boasted impressive big-name headliners from Bjork to Bon Iver and attracted thousands of arts-admiring visitors to this beautiful place on the edge of the Derbarl Yerrigan, but it’s the unexpected surprises that have me hanging out for the program launch each year.

2024’s hidden gem can be found in the depths of Logue Lake. This inspired concept from writer Georgie Crawley and director Elise Wilson captures the essence of what makes our local arts scene so spectacular – people who dare to play beyond the limits of convention or expectation.

Logue Lake tells the story of four friends holidaying in the titular region, enjoying a getaway in a family cabin. When a mysterious visitor knocks at the door, relationships begin to unravel and characters are challenged to face who they really are.

Upon arriving at the State Theatre Centre of WA, audiences are given a radio, headset and instructions. Like the choose-your-own-adventure books of (some of our) childhoods, audience members must choose how they absorb this story. Each of the five radio channels are tuned in to each of the five character’s microphones. This means sometimes you will hear dialogue or group conversations, sometimes you may hear the inner thoughts of your character’s mind and sometimes, you may hear nothing at all, as a character spends time alone.

Complementary to this aural choice; audience members may choose to walk around the gorgeously crafted set in the centre of the Theatre Underground. Styled as a typical cabin in the woods, the modular set both transports audiences to the depths of a national park (without the trees) and allows the curious to find the best vantage point to keep an eye on those characters who aren’t in your ear…

This creative decision to bring audience agency to the forefront of this production is just so well executed. This show is not a half-assed experiment and it’s clear Crawley, Wilson and their team have meticulously thought out every single aspect of how this plays out. Will the audience miss vital information if they’re tuned in to the wrong channel? Will the characters be visible from all angles of the room? All of these things have been considered and mitigated, or intentionally incorporated into the production, which is exactly what makes it so exciting.

I left the show feeling I had taken in a complete story, while some mysteries were left open-ended because of the choices I’d made. I wondered how my bias played in to how I took in the story. Was there a character I just didn’t like? How would I feel about the story if I tuned into a different character more often? Yes, I left with questions, but I was excited to discuss with my companion. Had we even just seen the same show? Heard the same story?

On the story, there were times when the dialogue was a bit on-the-nose, or the characters felt a little two-dimensional, but I see how that was a tool to compel audiences to tune in to the juicier material. Despite my stubborn insistence that I would try to ‘break’ the story by tuning into the more innocuous conversations, I couldn’t. The strategic and creative planning that has gone into this work is remarkable. The payoff? One of the most innovative theatre productions I’ve seen in years.

I have avoided details of the story. Mostly because I don’t want to spoil it for you, but also… even my fellow audience members may have no idea what I’m talking about. What I will say, without spoilers, is there’s a little bit of mystery, a little bit of horror and a whole lot of queerness.

Logue Lake has cemented itself as one of my favourite Perth Festival surprises and I’m so thrilled (but not surprised) to be writing this about a locally made production. Geordie, Elise and the team have created something remarkable with this show. Be sure to tune in before it goes off the air!

Logue Lake is running at the State Theatre Centre until Sunday 3 March. Head to perthfestival.com.au for more.

Leigh Andrew Hill is an editor at OUTinPerth, with a BA from the University of Western Australia in Media Studies & Art History. Since 2005, Leigh has studied and practiced journalism, film-making, script-writing, language, contemporary performance and visual arts. Leigh has also been a freelancer writer, and producer and presenter on RTRFM 92.1.

Images: Miles Noel Studio

