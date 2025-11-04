Search
Review | ‘The History of Sound’ shares a story of forbidden love

Culture

The History of Sound | Dir: Oliver Hermanus | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Born at the beginning of the twentieth century, Lionel was living with his parents in a one-room shack on a remote farm in the backwoods of Kentucky, and singing at his local church. A gifted singer, he earned a scholarship to the Boston Conservatory of Music.

In the sophisticated city, a whole new world opens up for Lionel (Paul Mescal). Then he meets fellow student David (Josh O’Connor) in a bar, singing folk songs that remind Lionel of home – folk songs that have been passed down through generations.

Their relationship is intense but they are separated by World War I when David goes off to fight and Lionel, who is exempt because he wears glasses, returns home to help on the farm.

After the war, David seeks Lionel out to help him with a project to travel around rural Maine and record the vanishing folk songs. Recording the songs on wax cylinders, they hike through the wilderness to isolated shacks, and spend the nights in each other’s arms in their tent.

An older Lionel (Chris Cooper) narrates the tender film with the regret that the lovers become separated again by circumstance and society’s expectations. Although he has had a successful singing career in Europe, his letters to David remain unanswered and he needs to find out what happened.

The History of Sound will be compared to Brokeback Mountain as they are both adapted from short stories about forbidden love. While the wilderness allows them the freedom to be themselves, the constraints imposed by societies at the time mean that the landscapes, and in this case the music, just echo their unfulfilled longing.

The History of Sound screens as part of the British Film Festival, starting on Wednesday 5 November at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, Windsor Cinema and Palace Raine Square.

Lezly Herbert

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

