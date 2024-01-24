Review | Velma Celli delivers a AAA+ show that should not be missed

Velma Celli: God Save the Queens | The Pleasure Gardens | Until 28th January | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Velma Celli (aka Ian Stroughair) is no stranger to Perth’s Fringe World, after having sold-out shows at the same event in 2019, although a lot has changed in those intervening four years.

Charles’ mistress is now the Queen of England for one. But at last night’s opening performance of God Save the Queens, Zarina (much higher than a ‘Kween’) Celli raised her crown even higher when she sang the opening number of her hour-long set with Amy Winehouse’s Fade to Black. The assembled crowd was in awe from that moment on until the final curtain fell.

Velma Celli is a West End alum (Cats, Rent, Fame and played herself in a role on Eastenders). So that stage pedigree and agility with improv dialogue shone through with ease as she introduced every song. Paying homage to the gays and their allies of songs past, various 80s/90s UK pop songs unfolded within the bounds of the De Parel Spiegeltent.

Everything from Elton John’s Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me through to the Pet Shop Boys classic anthem, It’s a Sin, Adele’s Rolling in the Deep and Bassey’s My Life. There were so many crammed into the playlist it’s hard to remember them all, but my ultimate favourite was the Julie Andrews medley of songs complete with audience participation and singalongs.

I also loved the addition of the two-part harmony from both Velma and her pianist, Joe Louis Robinson. Classically trained, his nimble fingers straddled the electronic keyboard with ease and confidence keeping the timing and multiple key changes effortlessly fluid.

Equally mesmerising was Celli’s diamante encrusted ensemble (with some serious glue gun action) that started from her black knee-high suede boots and just kept on going, all the way to the hair and eye makeup. She was a vision of excess and a true star, but it was those golden well-oiled tonsils that were so pitch-perfect that alleviated this show from the ordinary to the spectacular.

Screw watching the tennis, Trump speeches (cat vomit) so get your tickets and see this undisputed reigning Kween of Fringe World 2024 in her AAA+ show (bit like the batteries in my bedroom drawer). Get out of the house, you will be super-energised and entertained. This is one show not to be missed.

See Velma Celli: God Save the Queens until 28th of January. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

