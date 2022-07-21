Ricky Martin to testify against nephew who claims they had a sexual relationship

Pop star Ricky Martin is set to appear before a judge in Puerta Rico to testify against his nephew who has claimed Martin had a sexual relationship with him.

Martin will appear before the court via Zoom, according to website TMZ.

Martin has denied the accusations that he was in a relationship with his nephew for seven months. Concern was registered against the singer under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence laws, which saw Martin automatically issued with a restraining order.

Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer previously told the media that Martin completely denies the accusations.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Singer told The Post.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” he said. “But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

While some media reports have suggested that Martin could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted, there has been no confirmation that any criminal investigation is underway.

Neither Martin or his representatives were in court when the initial complaint was laid, this will be his first time addressing the court. The judge will decide if the protective restraining order will be continued or rescinded.

