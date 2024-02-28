Rita Panahi has found more evidence of ‘cat people’

Sky News host Rita Panahi has shared a video of a person claiming their son identifies as a cat, and expressing concern that a vet would not treat their child.

It’s the latest in a long list of News Corp personalities and mastheads claiming what has long been established as an anti-transgender hoax.

“Should I identify as a Persian Princess or a Persian cat, it’s all the rage.” Panahi told Sky News viewers during her Wednesday night program’s regular ‘Lefties Losing It’ segment.

“I do think that is a form of discrimination,” the person claims in the video. “My son, if he says he’s a cat, he is a cat and he needs to be treated as one.”

“People who identify as an animal should be able to go to the vet.” they said.

Panahi told viewers it was “becoming impossible to work to work out what is real and what is parody.”

Is it hard to establish if the video is a parody?

It’s not impossible at all. A simple Google search shows that the clip is completely fake and created as satire. Debunking the claim takes about 30 seconds.

Under the name Kass Theaz, an online satirist posts hundreds of videos with claims that cover a wide range of ridiculous topics.

Some of the other issues the TikToker has made videos about include, their five-year-old child coming out as a lesbian, arguing that their sperm donor should be forced to pay child support, asking embryos for consent before giving birth to them, and a long series of videos about their refusal to use toilet paper because it’s full of chemicals.

They also claim to bake with their own breast milk, make cinnamon rolls for Valentine’s Day using their own yeast infection as a baking agent, and they film themself getting frustrated that their roosters don’t lay eggs. They have also made videos saying they were assigned a male gender at birth, but now changes their gender on a daily basis and uses they and them pronouns.

In some clips to video maker claims to have a husband, in others they say her husband asked for a divorce just days ago, in some they say they have been divorced for years, in others they claim to be in a lesbian relationship.

They often make videos referencing their daughter named Clydia, explaining she chose the name because it would encourage men to look up a particular body part. Their son’s names are Herpes and Plushie. They describe their brother as having named his children as onomatopoeic sounds, and say their own parents were actually siblings.

Another clip sees the content creator claiming they are suing her massage therapist because her hour-long massage only went for 57 minutes. In one video they claim to have PSTD which is triggered by people asking the question “How are you?”, and they also make clips saying all housing, clothing and groceries should be free, and money should be removed from society.

They report that their oldest child disappointed them by announcing he was straight and argue that all chickens are grown in laboratories.

All of the videos have the hashtag #satire.

The ABC’s Media Watch program has previously chastised Panahi for claiming that British horses are transphobic, and back in 2019 the TV host mocked singer Sam Smith for identifying as non-binary.

