RTRFM will take over Northbridge for it’s 2021 Radiothon party

No matter what the world throws at it, community radio station RTRFM is ‘Still Here With You’, celebrating Radiothon 2021 with a four-venue extravaganza across Northbridge on Saturday 14 August.

Local bands and station DJs will take-over The Bird, Ezra Pound, The Rechabite and new local music haunt Lynott’s Lounge from 7pm, to mark the beginning of RTRFM’s essential, annual subscriber drive.

Storming the main hall at The Rechabite are the Full Frequency crew, so expect big breaks, slinky electro, drum and bass, and everything in between from Allstate, Dart (pictured), Mittens, Rok Riley, and Willy Slade & Nina BC. Downstairs at the Goodwill Club, Club Jewelz take you deep with sets from TLC, Sealed Section, Amber Akilla and Sara T, and up on the Hello Rooftop, the The Rounds DJs take us on a disco journey with sets from Doug Swamp, Larry D, Dr J and Nicole Filev.

Down the road at The Bird, groove and grind to the soul, hip-hop and R&B of Joel Davis, Princess Khanya, Myriad Sun, Bad Whipp and Jewel Owusu.

Next door at Ezra Pound, catch the DJ stylings of Mowgli, Aslan, Bruna, Yikes and Nafta for an eclectic mix of magic.

And down near Russell Square—behind Johnny Foxes at Perth’s newest local music haunt Lynott’s Lounge—hear the ear-shattering sounds of Nervous, Church Group, Body Horrors, Covoids and Pat Chow.

All year and during each lockdown, RTRFM has been your soundtrack—whether the broadcasters are in-studio or recording remotely—keeping the community connected and the music pumping.

Purchase a ticket and contribute to the funding of the station for another year, or get a Gold or Platinum subscription and score free entry to this and future RTRFM gigs. Subscriptions and donations to RTRFM during Radiothon are essential to the ongoing operation of the station.

Get your tickets early as this will sell out.

For tickets and further info on Radiothon 2021 and the Radiothon Party, head to rtrfm.com.au

Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at RTRFM creating the weekly LGBTI focused program All Things Queer.

