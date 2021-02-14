Russell Louder delivers new single ‘Home’ ahead of album release

Russell Louder has released their latest electro-pop single, Home. The captivating single is taken from their upcoming album, Humor which will be released on the 26th of February via Lisbon Lux Records.

The album, which has been declared one of the most anticipated records of 2021 in his native Canada, features nine tunes and builds upon several

Raised on Prince Edward Island and currently living part-time between PEI and Montreal, with ancestry tracing back to Scotland, the producer has always been surrounded by a network of artists and musicians that made up their family. Russell Louder spent a few tumultuous months living in Iceland, where they developed a passion for producing as a way to deal with the difficult circumstances.

To create their startling unique sound, Russell Louder calls upon the likes of Laurie Anderson, Danielle Dax, Grace Jones, Jean-Michel Jarre for inspiration with “a pretty heavy italio disco phase at age 19”.

Speaking of the single, Louder shares the concept behind the tune. “If Humor were a movie, then Home would be the opening scene. Home is the introduction. It is the wandering protagonist who sets the tone for the entire album. The idea of finding “home” is now a question, not an answer. Elements of preparation, the romanticization of arrival, deep, deep uncertainty, pain, lack of belonging – yet bursting with hope.”

The tune has a definite nod to the sound of the early 80’s, and features Louder’s powerful vocals. Take a listen.

