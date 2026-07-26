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See RuPaul’s ‘Stop! That! Train!’ at a special extravaganza preview

Culture

Luna Cinemas will host a special preview screening of RuPaul’s new film Stop! That! Train! on Friday 7 August, featuring a DJ set from Bobby Fletcher and special drag performances.

If you buy tickets through Pride WA, you can support the organisation at the same time.

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The film follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), two train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on Stank Rail for the glitz and glamour of the Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and send it crashing into Florida, the duo must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in a wild ride of camp comedy.

The film stars RuPaul, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Symone. It also features a host of cameos from familiar faces including Joel McHale, Jerry O’Connell, Nicole Richie, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jai Rodriguez, Lisa Rinna, Michelle Visage, Daniel Franzese and many others.

By purchasing your tickets through Pride WA, you’ll also help raise funds for one of Western Australia’s key LGBTQIA+ community organisations.

Get you tickets now.

Check out the trailer.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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