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Shania Twain, Darren Hayes and more join ‘Take 5 with Zan Rowe’

Culture

ABC’s Take 5 with Zan Rowe returns this August, with a new line up of public figures sharing the soundtrack to their lives.

Each week, Rowe dives deep with each guest who is asked to share five songs tied to a personal theme in their journey, exploring stories of love, loss and identity.

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Guests include music, cultural and political icons from here in Australia and around the globe.

This season Canadian superstar Shania Twain reflects on her experiences with childhood poverty, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne delves into his creative curiosity and Savage Garden‘s Darren Hayes shares a deeply personal story about healing.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals the sounds that guided her leadership, former MP and music legend Peter Garrett shares a soundtrack for change, Genesis Owusu charts his rise to fame and the iconic sister duo Vika and Linda share stories of family and harmony.

Past guests include Spice Girl Melanie C, Lorde, Dannii Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Tony Armstrong.

You can catch up on Take 5 With Zan Rowe on ABC iView now.

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Do you have what it takes to become an ‘Australian Ninja Warrior’?

OUTinPerth -
Casting is now open for the next season of Australian Ninja Warrior as it moves to Network 10 with an all new look.
Read more

Mpox cases continue to increase in Western Australia

OUTinPerth -
There have been 36 confirmed cases of mpox in Western Australia in 2026, compared with 28 cases during all of 2025.
Read more

Beau Lamarre-Condon will not rely on mental health defence at upcoming trial

OUTinPerth -
Former police officer denies charges as court hears no mental health defence will be used in high-profile NSW murder trial.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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