Shania Twain, Darren Hayes and more join ‘Take 5 with Zan Rowe’

ABC’s Take 5 with Zan Rowe returns this August, with a new line up of public figures sharing the soundtrack to their lives.

Each week, Rowe dives deep with each guest who is asked to share five songs tied to a personal theme in their journey, exploring stories of love, loss and identity.

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Guests include music, cultural and political icons from here in Australia and around the globe.

This season Canadian superstar Shania Twain reflects on her experiences with childhood poverty, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne delves into his creative curiosity and Savage Garden‘s Darren Hayes shares a deeply personal story about healing.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals the sounds that guided her leadership, former MP and music legend Peter Garrett shares a soundtrack for change, Genesis Owusu charts his rise to fame and the iconic sister duo Vika and Linda share stories of family and harmony.

Past guests include Spice Girl Melanie C, Lorde, Dannii Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Tony Armstrong.

You can catch up on Take 5 With Zan Rowe on ABC iView now.