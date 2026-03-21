Share your thoughts in our Reader’s Survey

What would you like to see more of in OUTinPerth? What would you like to see less of amongst our reports?

The OUTinPerth Readers Survey is now open and we want to hear you thoughts.

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Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson.

Co-editor Graeme Watson said it’s been a long time since the publication reached out to readers to find out what they need from their local LGBTIQA+ publication.

“People do give us feedback all the time, but we really want to hear from more people as we prepare to invest in new ways of sharing stories and connecting community.” Watson said.

The short survey takes just a few minutes to fill out and asks questions about future editorial directions and content forms alongside demographic information.

“In the past we’ve dipped our toes into the world of podcasts, video content and live streams, and we’re eager to know if people would like more of this type of content.”

One of the outcomes of the last major reader’s survey was a clear message that people wanted to know more about LGBTIQA+ history and people’s achievements.

“This lead to the creation of the ‘On This Gay Day’ posts.” Watson explained. Since being launched 328 days of the year now have posts noting significant events and anniversaries.

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