Share your thoughts in our Reader’s Survey

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What would you like to see more of in OUTinPerth? What would you like to see less of amongst our reports?

The OUTinPerth Readers Survey is now open and we want to hear you thoughts.

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Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson.

Co-editor Graeme Watson said it’s been a long time since the publication reached out to readers to find out what they need from their local LGBTIQA+ publication.

“People do give us feedback all the time, but we really want to hear from more people as we prepare to invest in new ways of sharing stories and connecting community.” Watson said.

The short survey takes just a few minutes to fill out and asks questions about future editorial directions and content forms alongside demographic information.

“In the past we’ve dipped our toes into the world of podcasts, video content and live streams, and we’re eager to know if people would like more of this type of content.”

One of the outcomes of the last major reader’s survey was a clear message that people wanted to know more about LGBTIQA+ history and people’s achievements.

“This lead to the creation of the ‘On This Gay Day’ posts.” Watson explained. Since being launched 328 days of the year now have posts noting significant events and anniversaries.

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Pet Shops Boys and Russell T Davies team up to adapt ‘It’s a Sin’ into a dance work

Graeme Watson -
The show will have its premiere in Manchester, but no date has been set.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Composer Stephen Sondheim was born

OUTinPerth -
The giant of musical theatre wrote many memorable works include 'Into the Woods' and 'Assassins'.
Read more

Khalid to bring his ‘It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour’ to Australia

OUTinPerth -
The R&B star will be playing a show in Perth on 18th November at RAC Arena.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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