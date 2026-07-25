Spilt Milk festival returns with RAYE, Lewis Capaldi and more

One of Australia’s freshest music festivals is back for 2026 with a massive line up touring this December.
Headlining the festival is UK sensation RAYE, riding high since the release of her second album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
Making waves across the world with her hit single WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE is sure to bring the energy to the stage with her jazz-infused pop sound.
RAYE is joined by Lewis Capaldi on the top billing. Last year, he sold-out venues across Australia and just one year later he’s back – exclusively playing with Spilt Milk festival.
Also joining RAYE and Capaldi will be electronic music star KETTAMA, rising UK songstress Maisie Peters, South Australian indie-pop artist Aleksiah, Adelaide four-piece Pash and many many more.
Spilt Milk festival will be in Perth on Sunday, 20 December. For the full line up and more info, head to spilt-milk.com.au