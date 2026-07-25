Spilt Milk festival returns with RAYE, Lewis Capaldi and more

One of Australia’s freshest music festivals is back for 2026 with a massive line up touring this December.

Headlining the festival is UK sensation RAYE, riding high since the release of her second album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

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Making waves across the world with her hit single WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE is sure to bring the energy to the stage with her jazz-infused pop sound.

RAYE is joined by Lewis Capaldi on the top billing. Last year, he sold-out venues across Australia and just one year later he’s back – exclusively playing with Spilt Milk festival.

Also joining RAYE and Capaldi will be electronic music star KETTAMA, rising UK songstress Maisie Peters, South Australian indie-pop artist Aleksiah, Adelaide four-piece Pash and many many more.

Spilt Milk festival will be in Perth on Sunday, 20 December. For the full line up and more info, head to spilt-milk.com.au