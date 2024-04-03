Street photographer catches Patricia Quinn in the park

A street photographer in London spotted a stylish woman wearing a giant fluffy jacket and sporting vibrant red hair so he asked if her could take her photo, only to discover it was Rocky Horror star Patricia Quinn, Lady Stephens.

The British actress played Magenta in the original 1973 stage production and then went onto play the role in cult classic film of 1975.

In a TikTok post photographer Cam Harle shared that he hadn’t taken may street portraits lately, but when he saw the striking Patricia Quinn he had to ask her for a photo.

The two then had a chat about her amazing career.

Quinn, who will celebrate her 80th birthday later this year has also appeared with Monty Python, made horror films, and had villainous roles in Doctor Who and on The Bill.

Patricia Quinn became Lady Stephens when she married her long term partner actor Sir Robert Stephens shortly before his passing in 1995.

Today the actor lives in London, but she often travels around the globe to attend Rocky Horror fan events.

OUTinPerth chatted to Patricia Quinn about her amazing career back in 2012 and a few years later published an extended version of our amazing conversation.

Graeme Watson