Street photographer catches Patricia Quinn in the park

A street photographer in London spotted a stylish woman wearing a giant fluffy jacket and sporting vibrant red hair so he asked if her could take her photo, only to discover it was Rocky Horror star Patricia Quinn, Lady Stephens.
The British actress played Magenta in the original 1973 stage production and then went onto play the role in cult classic film of 1975.
In a TikTok post photographer Cam Harle shared that he hadn’t taken may street portraits lately, but when he saw the striking Patricia Quinn he had to ask her for a photo.
The two then had a chat about her amazing career.
@camharlephoto Pat Quinn 💋 I have always liked taking portraits of strangers I meet in life, but this year I had yet to have an interaction with someone that caught my eye. I was walking home earlier today and the impetuous hit. I’m glad it did. This is Pat (Patricia Quinn )- most known for her role as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Picture Show – firstly at the Royal Court in 1973, then in the canonised movie in 1975 – still sporting the iconic red hair. We talked about her time as a student at Drama Centre, on to her working life as an actor, and beyond. I have, of late, not taken many street portraits, but I’m very thankful I did today. London really is a wonderful place, full of life and history and stories of all sorts. You’ve just got to go out and find them. Happy hunting x #patriciaquinn #rockyhorror #rockyhorrorpictureshow #strangersinthestreet #camharle #camharlephoto #belsizepark #actorportrait #actorheadshot #actorsheadshot #headshotlondon #leica #leicaUK #leicaportrait #londonheadshot #londonheadshots #leica #londonportrait #londonportraits #creativeportraits #makeyourmark ♬ original sound – Cam Harle
Quinn, who will celebrate her 80th birthday later this year has also appeared with Monty Python, made horror films, and had villainous roles in Doctor Who and on The Bill.
Patricia Quinn became Lady Stephens when she married her long term partner actor Sir Robert Stephens shortly before his passing in 1995.
Today the actor lives in London, but she often travels around the globe to attend Rocky Horror fan events.
OUTinPerth chatted to Patricia Quinn about her amazing career back in 2012 and a few years later published an extended version of our amazing conversation.
Graeme Watson
