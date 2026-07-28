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Support Perth Frontrunners at their annual quiz night

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Perth Frontrunners, Perth’s LGBTQIA+ running and walking club, is hosting its fourth annual fundraiser trivia night next month.

You don’t need to be a runner or walker, or even interested in participating, to attend. You just need to enjoy meeting new people, having a good time, testing your general knowledge and proving how much better yours is.

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Perth Frontrunners annual fun run 2025.

The event will be held on August 15 at 7pm at The Rise in Maylands. Tickets cost $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. The club encourages people to purchase any number of tickets and will combine attendees into teams of eight.

“It’s an evening about fun and community,” Perth Frontrunners secretary, event organiser and MC Adrian Lowe said.

“You don’t need to know anything about running to have a good time. Just a little about current events, pop culture and a collection of otherwise useless facts.

“This isn’t an exam. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, win a sneaky prize or two, and maybe even take home some new knowledge.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top-performing tables, and there will also be a general raffle.

Perth Frontrunners runs, walks, crap jogs and rolls three times each week, on Saturday and Wednesday mornings and Monday evenings, providing a safe and welcoming environment for Perth’s queer running and walking community.

Funds raised will help support the club’s ongoing operations, including major events such as Pride Run and Walk, along with training programs and social activities.

Full details and ticket sales are at the club’s website.

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OUTinPerth -
For her next album Synonym acclaimed jazz musician Meshell Ndegeocello is teaming up with an intriguing list of collaborators and taking on some classic tunes.
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