Survey finds higher rates of LGBTQ+ discrimination in regional Australia

Academics from Charles Sturt University have released the results of their latest Regional Rainbow Survey.

117 respondents who identify as LGBTQ+ and living in regional or rural Australia participated in the survey, sharing their experiences.

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The data showed higher rates of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, while highlighting an increase in hate towards our community in the past 12 months – particuarly towards transgender people.

More than 40 percent of participants recorded having experienced discrimination from people they don’t know, while around 25 percent of participants experienced discrimination at work, or from family and friends.

15 percent of repondents also noted discrimination in accessing physical health care, and 16 percent wanted more gender-affirming healthcare and practitioners with appropriate knowledge.

Dr Clifford Lewis, Associate Professor at Charles Sturt School of Business, says LGBTQ+ people in rural or regional Australia still report mental health compared to those in the cities.

“One in three with a diverse sexual orientation, and two in five with a diverse gender identity, are not out to some degree,” Dr Lewis said of the results.

“This speaks to the fear LGBTQ+ in regional communities live with.”

Dr Lewis says International Pride Month is the ideal time to send a message of inclusion, and remind communities do not need to be trained professionals to show allyship.

“We need more allies in rural and regional towns,” Dr Lewis added.

“Allyship can happen in all the small things – like reporting anti-trans hate speech on social media, reminding your LGBTQ+ friends, family and neighbours that you love them, and calling out discrimination when you see it.”

The second Regional Rainbow Survey was led by Dr Lewis, alongside Professor Suzanne McLaren from the Charles Sturt School of Psychology.

Dr Lewis says he hopes the continuation of the Regional Rainbow Survey will provide enough data to draw on to make meaningful changes for LGBTQ+ people, including government policies and safe community spaces.