Take the red pill and get ready to reconnect to ‘The Matrix’

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has just dropped and fans of the originally trilogy will be counting down to the films January arrival.

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, and Jaden Pinkett Smith are also part of the cast for the upcoming film.

The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first Matrix film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole.

Described as a mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.

Only one of the original directors Lana Wachowski is back for the new installment, but sister Lily Wachowski has given it her blessing. She was committed to another project and couldn’t be involved. Since the release of the first Matrix film back in 1999 both Wachowski siblings have transitioned gender, leading many to consider if the original story is an allegory for the experience of gender dysmorphia.

Take a look at the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

