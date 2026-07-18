Teen found guilty of O’Shae Sibley death to spend 20 years in jail

Dmitriy Popov, the man found guilty of the manslaughter of gay dancer O’Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn petrol station in 2023, will spend 20 years behind bars.

Ahead of his sentencing in New York earlier this week, eight people delivered emotional victim impact statements, including O’Shae Sibley’s siblings.

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O’Shae Sibley.

At the conclusion of his three-week trial in June, a jury found that the then 17-year-old had committed manslaughter, but not murder, sparing him from a potential life sentence. A judge has now ordered him to spend the next 20 years in prison.

During the trial, Popov pleaded that his actions were in self-defence. Before being sentenced, he spoke in court and asked for forgiveness.

“No matter the outcome of my sentence, I just ask for forgiveness from family, friends and loved ones,” Popov said, according to local media.

“I apologise for this unfortunate event. I never wanted to kill anybody. I want everyone to know this had nothing to do with race or sexuality. I just wish I could take it back. I’m sorry.”

Sibley, who was 28 years old, had been refuelling a vehicle with a group of friends after returning from a birthday celebration at the Jersey Shore. The group were playing Beyoncé’s Renaissance album and voguing when they were approached by another group of males who allegedly took offence to their dancing.

Witnesses testified that members of the other group shouted homophobic and racist statements and accused the dancers of being offensive to their Islamic religious beliefs. During the trial, Popov denied making any homophobic remarks.

Popov stabbed Sibley with a kitchen knife he was carrying. The weapon pierced the 28-year-old’s heart, and he later died from his injuries in hospital. Popov fled the scene but later handed himself in to police. Prosecutors chose to try him as an adult.

Speaking after the sentence was handed down, District Attorney Gonzalez said O’Shae Sibley was simply being himself.

“O’Shae Sibley was a Black gay man enjoying a summer evening, but his mere existence, prosecutors argued, led to harassment and ultimately fatal violence,” Gonzalez said. “Everyone in Brooklyn must be allowed to live as they wish and love who they want, and my office will continue to prosecute those who harm others out of bias and hate.

“I hope today’s sentence will bring some closure to O’Shae’s loved ones and to the entire LGBTQ+ community, which has been deeply affected by this tragic crime.”