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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

The brilliant Heather Mitchell returns for an encore season of ‘RBG: Of Many, One’

Culture

Returning by popular demand and following national sold-out seasons comes the critically acclaimed RBG: Of Many, One, presented by Black Swan State Theatre Company at Heath Ledger Theatre, 19 March to 4 April.

Australian stage and screen award-winning actor Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright) delivers a tour-de-force performance in this intimate and electrifying portrait of the woman who reshaped the American legal landscape: Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

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Spanning Ginsburg’s life from her teenage years to her passing in 2020, RBG: Of Many, One brings to the stage the remarkable story of the second woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court — a judicial trailblazer, fierce advocate for gender equality and reproductive rights, and an enduring cultural icon.

Mitchell has described Ginsburg as a stoic and incredible strategist who possessed great ferocity and a fervent belief in her work, yet maintained a calm acceptance even when feeling outrage.

“I admire how Ginsburg looked at the future, focusing on possibilities in law, society, and gender inequality,” Heather Mitchell says.

“I feel such an intimacy with her, such deep respect, such a great love for her. I feel like I must have met her”.

Written by acclaimed Australian playwright Suzie Miller, the production chronicles RBG’s landmark victories and powerful dissents. It traces the steps forward — and the steps back — in a lifetime devoted to justice, placing audiences inside the most pivotal moments of her career, from the courtroom to the Oval Office.

This gripping portrait reveals not only the formidable legal mind, but the woman behind the robes: her intellect, resilience, wit, and profound empathy. It is a story of determination in the face of systemic barriers, and of holding one’s ground across multiple US presidencies in defence of fundamental rights.

 “It’s one of the best theatrical performances in a decade.” is how we described Mitchell’s performance when the show had a sold-out run in 2023.,

“At its core the play is bubbling with inspirational messages about social justice, equality, feminism and the importance of separation of powers.” we noted in our review.

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