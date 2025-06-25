Search
The OutStanding short story competition is back

Culture

OutStanding Short Story Competition 2025 has launched.

It’s an Australia-wide queer community literary event. A registered charity, it is run for and by the community, with financial support from the friends and family of  the committee — and this year a significant grant from RGA Reinsurance.

Are you a short story writer? Here’s a chance to make your mark.

At the recent launch, the theme of this year’s competition was announced by Alex Greenwich, patron of OutStanding and independent MP for Sydney.

The 2025 theme is: Are we there yet?

The competition is for an original short story of no more than 750 words that’s not previously been published or read in public.

Stories must relate to the theme, and the use of artificial intelligence tools is strictly forbidden. All stories should have relevance to the LGBTQIA+, and it’s open to everyone over the age of sixteen. A full run down of terms and conditions is on the competition’s website.

Closing date for entries is 31st August and there are more prizes than ever to be won: a $1,000 First Prize, $250 youth Prize as well as many Highly Commended and Encouragement cash prizes. It’s free to enter!

All details can be found on outstandingstories.net

Culture

‘Plied and Prejudice’ is coming to Perth and offering some affordable tickets

0
It's a wild night out at the theatre.
News

Four teenagers arrested for vandalising Pride flags

0
They may also face additional hate crime charges.
News

Perth Festival boss Nathan Bennett to depart after almost a decade

0
Bennett is set to take on a new role at another major Perth event.
News

In Mexico six thousand people formed a human Pride flag

0
It was a rainbow celebration!

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

