The OutStanding short story competition is back

OutStanding Short Story Competition 2025 has launched.

It’s an Australia-wide queer community literary event. A registered charity, it is run for and by the community, with financial support from the friends and family of the committee — and this year a significant grant from RGA Reinsurance.

- Advertisement -

Are you a short story writer? Here’s a chance to make your mark.

At the recent launch, the theme of this year’s competition was announced by Alex Greenwich, patron of OutStanding and independent MP for Sydney.

The 2025 theme is: Are we there yet?

The competition is for an original short story of no more than 750 words that’s not previously been published or read in public.

Stories must relate to the theme, and the use of artificial intelligence tools is strictly forbidden. All stories should have relevance to the LGBTQIA+, and it’s open to everyone over the age of sixteen. A full run down of terms and conditions is on the competition’s website.

Closing date for entries is 31st August and there are more prizes than ever to be won: a $1,000 First Prize, $250 youth Prize as well as many Highly Commended and Encouragement cash prizes. It’s free to enter!

All details can be found on outstandingstories.net