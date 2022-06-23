‘The Secret She Keeps’ returns for season 2 with more shocking twists

British actress and star of the award-wining drama series Downton Abbey, Laura Carmichael, returns to Australian television screens for season two of the critically acclaimed drama series, The Secret She Keeps.

Also returning to reprise their roles for the six-part psychological thriller are The Crown‘s Jessica De Gouw as Meghan and Holding the Man lead Ryan Corr as Simon. Todd Lasance (Spartacus: War of the Damned, Cloudstreet) joins the cast in the re-cast role of Meghan’s husband Jack.

From the opening moments of The Secret She Keeps season two, we know something has gone terribly wrong for Meghan (Jessica De Gouw). An incident has taken place that will have devastating repercussions for her family and her marriage.

In maximum security prison, much-despised inmate Agatha (Laura Carmichael) has a secret of her own, one that makes her desperate to escape to safety.

The complex web of interplay between Meghan and Agatha in The Secret She Keeps season two, promises to culminate in bone-chilling twists and astonishing turns, while telling their all too human stories.

The Secret She Keeps season two is a Lingo Pictures Production for Paramount+, with production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.

The Secret She Keeps returns to Paramount+ on Tuesday 12 July.

