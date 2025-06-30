Search
The Tommyhawks are coming back for just one night

Culture

Local band The Tommyhawks are returning for just one night this October.

The four-piece went on hiatus in 2021 but they’ve just announced they’ll be reforming for just one night via a message posted to their social media.

No details are available yet about where or when the reunion will be occurring but the band promised a night of “music, memories, and maybe a few surprises!”

The band features Addison Axe, Thea Woodward, Jess Harris and Ness Thornton. Axe and Thornton were also members of Axe Girl, while Thornton is additionally is a member of Jebediah.

During their seven year run the band put out 3 EPs and and an album, and played hundreds of shows and festivals.

Since the band laid down their guitars and set aside their drumsticks, Addison has performed as new project Little Axe, while Thornton reunited with her Jebediah bandmates for their latest album OIKS.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for details of the reunion gig.

