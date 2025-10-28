Tourism Minister Reece Whitby welcomes decision to award Perth 2030 Gay Games

Western Australia’s Tourism Minister Rece Whitby has welcomed the decision to award Perth the 2030 Gay Games saying it will have a positive effect on the state’s economy.

“The 2030 Gay Games XIII is a fantastic celebration of sport, inclusion, and diversity, and it is a great honour that Perth has been selected as the host city for this wonderful event.

“The Cook Government is proud to support mass participation events like this, as they drive visitation to the State through large numbers of participants and spectators, boosting and diversifying the local economy, and supporting jobs.

“Hosting the Gay Games showcases Perth as a cultural city, fostering a vibrant economy, solidifying WA’s reputation as a world-class host of events, and giving visitors a time-specific reason to visit the State.” the Minister said on Tuesday.

WA Tourism Minister Reece Whitby.

The decision to award Perth the event was revealed late on Monday night in Valencia, Spain – the location of the 2026 outing of the event.

Perth’s winning bid was put together by Pride WA and Team Perth and supported by the Cook Labor government via Tourism WA.

Taking place from 9-16 March 2030, the Gay Games XIII will include up to 36 sporting and six cultural events, as well as an opening and closing ceremony, in a global celebration of diversity and community.

The event has previously been held in Australia on one occasion, Sydney hosted the 2002 Gay Games, it was ne of the most attended events in the games history. The next edition of the event, which is held every four years, will be Valencia, Spain from 27 June to 4 July 2026.

The Gay Games is open to participants regardless of gender, sexuality, or any other factor, and includes sporting events such as aquatics, track and field, bowling, cycling, basketball, football, and more.

The games also involve a LGBTQIA+ cultural celebration with the inclusion of instrumental music, choral singing, cheerleading, and dance.

The minister said securing big events is a key pillar of the Cook Government’s strategy to grow the tourism sector, diversify the State’s economy and boost Perth’s reputation as a global events destination.

Perth’s Gay Games bid team in Valencia on Monday.

Perth was originally one of 25 cities bidding for the games, but through a long selection process other cities were knocked out until the final decision was between Perth and Denver in the USA.

“Perth is so incredibly honoured to be named the presumptive host for Gay Games XIII 2030. This is for our LGBTQIA+ community who have worked tirelessly to support this bid. We can’t wait to bring the world to Perth in 2030”, said Dr Laurie Butterly, CEO of Pride WA and co-chair of the Perth bid team.

The March 2030 date means the event will fall into the calendar after Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras creating a reason for many LGBTIQA+ tourists two book an epic trip to Australia.