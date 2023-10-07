Troye Sivan shares the track list for ‘Something to Give to Each Other’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Singer Troye Sivan has shared the track list for his forthcoming album Something to Give to Each Other.

The singer shared the name of the ten songs on his Instagram page posting them across two images of him curled up naked on the couch.

Alongside hit singles Rush and You Just Got Me Started the album will include What’s The Time Where You Are, One Of Your Girls, In My Room, Stil Got It, Can’t Go Back Baby, Silly, Honey and How To Stay With You.

The record will be Sivan’s third full-length album, and his first since 2018’s Bloom.

Released on 13th October, the album runs just over 30 minutes, making it a short and sweet offering for fans.

Sivan hasn’t been shy about getting hit kit off for the album’s promotion. Ahead of each single he’s posted a naked image to his Instagram account and he also appears naked in the promotional video for You Just Got Me Started.

In interviews the singer has shared that the inspiration for the record came from a hook-up.

“This album is my something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.” Sivan said describing the album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au