‘Urinetown, The Musical’ will be on stage this November

Western Sky Projects returns to Perth’s Liberty Theatre this November with something wildly different – Urinetown, The Musical, which is described as a riotous Tony Award-winning satire that’s equal parts bold, hilarious, and just a little bit unhinged.

From the team that brought Perth audiences last year’s production of She Loves Me, Western Sky’s brand-new production of Urinetown, The Musical will bring together 18 powerhouse WA performers, a live 5-piece band, and a story that flushes conventional musicals down the drain.

Running at the Liberty Theatre in Perth from 7–15 November, Urinetown, The Musical is described as a fast-paced black comedy set in a town gripped by a catastrophic water shortage. As amenities dry up, even the most basic human rights are privatised – including the right to pee.

When one man leads a rebellion against the corporate-controlled toilets, chaos ensues in this anarchic and hilariously self-aware satire. Expect big voices, big laughs, and more than a few revolutions.

Written by Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann, Urinetown ran for over 960 performances on Broadway, and won three Tony Awards including Best Book and Best Original Score. Known for its razor-sharp wit, bold political commentary, and gleeful subversion of musical theatre tropes, the show has since been staged in over 30 countries worldwide.

The musical made it’s debut at the 2001 New York international Fringe Festival, and then after an Off-Broadway season it made it’s way on to the Great White Way. The work was first staged in Australia in 2004 by the Melbourne Theatre Company with a cast that included Kane Alexander, Shane Bourne, Lisa McCune, Rhonda Burchmore and Gerry Connolly.

The musical contains songs including Too much Exposition, It’s a Privilege to Pee, and Urinetown.

Tickets are now on sale.